Microsoft Teams will finally have a native version for Macs with Apple Silicon

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
microsoft has just announced that Teams will finally have a native version for apple Silicon teams, arriving more than two years late since Apple announced its transition from Intel processors to self-developed ARM processors.

But yes, users will have to wait a few more months to be able to benefit from the native version for their computers with M1 or M2 processors after a prolonged period of time using Teams in a virtualized way through Rosetta 2.

According to Microsoft:

We’re rolling out a production-grade universal binary version of Teams, which means it will run natively on the entire line of Macs, including those with Apple Silicon.

Once the universal binary version arrives, Microsoft promises that:

For Mac users, this means a significant performance boost, ensuring efficient use of device resources and an optimized Teams experience even when using multiple high-resolution monitors during calls or meetings.

A long wait

The time delay is at least curious when it also launched native versions of Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint and OneNote for Mac M1 shortly after the computers with M1 began to arrive.

Teams users have been fighting with the company to work on the development of a native version that functions in an optimized way for the new Apple processors, an effort that will take time to see a reality since it will reach users in stages finals over the next few months.

And it is that:

The General Availability (GA) version of the native Teams app on Mac powered by Apple Silicon will be rolled out to customers in increments over the next several months.

It is only worth remembering that Microsoft began testing a native beta version during the month of April.

To those interested, a quick option would be to use this beta version at your own risk if you do not want to wait months to have the opportunity to use the native stable version for Apple Silicon processors.

More Info/Image Credit: Microsoft

