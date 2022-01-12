Microsoft Teams will bring the option to silence notifications when we are in meetings

For the year 2017 Microsoft released its solution called Teams, a unified platform to concentrate all communication options in the corporate sphere. Overall, the app offers a great collaboration and communication experience, however notifications are often a nightmare in the middle of meetings. For this reason, Microsoft has announced that it will allow to mute notifications in Teams.

In this way, users will be able to keep focus on the meeting they were having, avoiding distractions with the notifications received.

Soon you will be able to silence notifications in Microsoft Teams

According to Microsoft, notifications in the middle of a meeting in Teams generate a lot of distraction. In addition, removing them is quite annoying for users, so they have raised to facilitate this matter. In that sense, the company will roll out an update that will add the possibility of silencing Microsoft Teams notifications through specific and accessible options for this. In this way, you will enable the alternative of turning off all notifications in all meetings or only in one.

To silence Microsoft Teams notifications globally, you will have to enter the global settings in the icon located next to your profile photo. Once inside, go to Notifications and then Meetings, where you will see the option to disable notifications.

On the other hand, to apply this modality to a single meeting, you can do it from the icon of the 3 points in the upper bar. There you will see the option to allow notifications, disable it and you will not have to deal with them during the meeting.

It should be noted that this option is not yet operational. Microsoft promises that it will begin the rollout at the beginning of February to culminate in mid-March. Muting notifications in Microsoft Teams is an option that users missed and will soon be available to enhance the experience within the app.