Microsoft Teams Premium preview arrives with a free trial period

Microsoft Teams Premium, the most advanced option for Microsoft Teams, and initially announced at the Ignite event last October, is now available in public preview phaseas Microsoft has advanced, allowing you to try this complementary modality of your productivity platform for a period of 30 days for free.

Interested parties will be able to access Microsoft Teams Premium through the Microsoft 365 admin center panel.



During the remainder of this month of December and all of next month of January, Microsoft will be completing the advanced functions designed for this modality, with the idea that Microsoft Teams Premium will be ready for its final launch at the beginning of February next year.

In this regard, the company points out that when it begins to be available, Customers with existing Microsoft 365 or Office 365 licenses will be able to purchase Teams Premium as an add-on to their existing Microsoft 365 services.

Add-on to existing Microsoft 365 licenses

Advanced features designed for Microsoft Teams Premium include accessibility options such as support for live translations in 40 languages ​​through the use of subtitles, confidentiality options such as end-to-end encryption and watermarking for meetings, and even customization options, such as the multiple templates available for the available meetings, among many other possibilities.

Aspects such as watermarks or the automatic realization of the summaries of the meetings held will not be available at first, having to advance these months to be able to start being available, according to Microsoft’s plans.

The company alternatively offers a panel where you can check the availability of each of the advanced functions for this type of Microsoft Teams.

In any case, you can also subscribe to the news bulletin to find out when something new has been produced. Those customers who have exhausted the free trial period of Microsoft Teams Premium will lose access to the advanced features available for this modality.

Microsoft Teams Premium will eventually cost around $10 per month when it becomes fully available. The war for productivity services on the Internet continues to take place in order not to lower our guard so that the competition advances.

More information/Image Credit: Microsoft