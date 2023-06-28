Microsoft Teams makes backgrounds appear more realistic in video calls

- Advertisement -

Microsoft is adding a new option for users to customize their video calls in Teams.

Beyond the filters, effects and static backgrounds, Microsoft wants you to give them your personal touch with animated backgrounds.

- Advertisement -

Backgrounds and filters to personalize your Teams video calls

Our environment has long ceased to be a problem in video calls. Most of the apps allow us to camouflage our environment with a background of our choice, whether it is one that provides the same service or an image that we have on our computer.

Microsoft Teams also allows you to perform this action with a selection of virtual backgrounds. So regardless of whether you are on a family video call or at a work meeting, you can choose one of these funds.

And if it’s not enough, then you can use background effects or filters. Or you can just blur the background. And now Teams adds a new option: animated backgrounds.

How to use animated backgrounds in Teams

So if you want to get a more immersive environment, you can try one of these new proposals. To do this, go to Effects and avatars >> video effects, and choose one of the available options. You will see that the animated backgrounds are identified with a video icon in one of the corners.

- Advertisement -

Of course, you can have a preview of each animated background before applying it permanently. A task that you will have to perform before starting your video call. Or, if you want to improvise in the middle of a meeting, just go to More >> Effects & Avatars >> Select a Background.

One detail to keep in mind is that animated backgrounds in Teams require a computer with at least 8 GB of RAM, among other requirements. At the moment, you will only be able to use the animated backgrounds that are within the options that Teams offers, and they are available only to those who are part of the Teams Public Preview version.