Microsoft Teams is updated by incorporating a walkie-talkie function in your …

It took two years for Microsoft to debut a walkie-talkie feature for its messaging and video calling app, Microsoft Teams. If you use this app to communicate with your family or for work, you can now use this function on all your iOS devices.
A once valued feature now comes through Microsoft Teams
How many times did we not play from a very young age to communicate with radios through walkie-talkies? Now things are changing and it has become a communication tool that can be useful for everyone. Microsoft justifies this launch for frontline workers. So they can enjoy clear, instant and secure communication at their fingertips.
“To face constraints from labor shortages and supply chain disruptions, they want technology that saves them time. Technology that helps them communicate more fluently and maximizes their efficiency when completing repetitive tasks. “ It is what can be read in the following blog post at Microsoft.
Historically, the company with which Apple has competed the most indicates that the function is easy to use and therefore you can communicate with any contact. You just have to press and hold the button to speak.