Microsoft Teams is finally solving one of its most frustrating problems for mobile users

Making sense of all your workplace Microsoft Teams chats and channels when using a smartphone could soon be a lot easier thanks to a new update.

The video conferencing platform has unveiled a new layout that it says makes navigating around the Android and iOS apps a lot simpler, allowing users to quickly and easily find the channels or chats they need.

“Presenting the improved grid layout in Teams which allows easy navigation for classes,” the company wrote in an incredibly brief post on the official Microsoft 365 roadmap announcing the feature.

Microsoft Teams mobile

It’s not known exactly what the new appearance will look like, as Microsoft did not include any screenshots or designs of how Microsoft Teams will appear on the Android or iOS app, but we anticipate some more information soon.

As mentioned, both Android and iOS will be receiving the update, which although is set as “in development” right now, has an expected rollout start date of August 2023, meaning users won’t have too long to wait.

Analysis – a valuable time-saver

Working on the go has become an integral part of our everyday lives, so anything that makes this easier is always welcome.

Giving users a clearer view of their Microsoft Teams conversations and channels should be a game-changer for those of us who use the app whilst out and about, giving us a quicker and easier way to zero in on the content that matters.

The launch is the latest in a series of updates and improvements to Microsoft Teams in recent months as the company continues to try and make the platform more useful and intuitive for customers everywhere.

It follows initial reports of a redesigned Microsoft Teams mobile app earlier this year that hinted at a complete redesign as well as a significant performance boost for users – described as “reimagined from the ground up”.

Elsewhere, the company revealed that live translated captions are coming to Microsoft Teams Premium users on Android and iOS in a range of languages, hopefully making global calls a bit easier to understand. Transcription for 1:1 calls and group calls has also recently been made on the Microsoft Teams app for Android, giving users the chance to review exactly what was said, or if any details were missed.

Altogether, these upgrades should make Microsoft Teams a lot more pleasant to use, so fingers crossed they work as intended.