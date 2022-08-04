Microsoft Teams is already optimized for Apple Silicon

- Advertisement -

During this pandemic, which is still going on, teleworking has been one of the most representative marks of how our world and our lives have changed. The applications and programs that serve to maintain online communications have been the most used and not only for work meetings. Also to see birthdays of loved ones or give us virtual hugs. Long-standing applications such as Teams have once again had an exponential boom and are still important. That is why they are updated and do not stop improving. Now Teams is supported by Silicon.

Microsoft Teams will be installed with the new support shortly

Microsoft Teams has been one of the most used programs during the pandemic so that its users have been able to keep up the pace of work during those days that attendance was prohibited or not suggested, in order to avoid contagion. We are not like in March 2020 but many people are still in the Telework phase and that is why it is important to keep these applications up to date.

After several Betas, Microsoft has announced that its Teams program is already and ready to be compatible with Apple Silicon. The new version of the software, is ready to be installed on users’ Macs and should be out soon, if that’s the case for you.

Considering what it does more than two years since Apple Silicon came into our lives, It seems that they have not been in a great hurry to implement this update. That yes, once they have been put with her they have taken about three months. Since the private beta started.

Be that as it may, it’s good news to keep in mind for all those who own a Mac with the M1 and M2 chips. A production-grade universal version is being released right now, so the update will arrive automatically. We must be patient, because there will be users who can receive it months before others. So if it does not appear, there is no other option but to be patient. Who cares, after two years.

This may be the start of updates for other programs from the company that they still use Rosetta 2 and that it won’t take long, it will disappear and the programs will have to work in native and if not, they won’t be able to work.