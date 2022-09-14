Microsoft Teams has a new tool to sign documents during meetings

The team is testing a new tool that will make it easier for users to review and sign .

This will save them from having to resort to third-party solutions to perform this process or leaving this task to complete when the meeting ends.

Microsoft Teams will have a new function for signing documents during meetings

The Microsoft team is testing a new dynamic to meet one of the needs of work teams and organizations during Teams meetings: document signing.

Whether it is the signing of a contract, a new agreement, purchase agreement, invoice or any type of document, the participants will be able to carry out this process directly in the meeting, thanks to the dynamics that will be implemented in Teams.

At the moment it is a test, but we already know some details of this new dynamic that will come to Microsoft Teams:

Teams Ecosystem Engineering developed a proof of concept so that any ISV or customer can implement document signing during meetings. This app will allow the document owner to select the document to sign and add it to a meeting

Everyone who participates in the meeting will be able to see the document, and the people who need to sign it will be able to do so using this Teams Ecosystem Engineering tool and having the corresponding authentication.

And a detail that the Microsoft team clarifies is that organizations will be able to adapt this tool to the workflow of each team. For example, you can choose the type of signature that is needed for a certain document, whether it is a digital signature, manual or a certificate-based signature.

At the moment, this dynamic is being tested on the desktop version of Microsoft Teams, with the promise of extending it to the mobile app and web version in the future.