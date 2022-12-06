Microsoft Teams has a new option to work with PDF files

The Microsoft Teams team announced a new integration that will improve the process of working with files within the app.

An integration that will prevent you from having to resort to tools outside of Teams to collaborate and work on PDF files.

Adobe Acrobat integrates with Microsoft Teams

- Advertisement -

One of the latest innovations that is coming to Microsoft Teams has to do with a new integration that will facilitate work within the app. As mentioned by the Microsoft team, Adobe Acrobat is integrated so that users can work with PDF files.

Thanks to this integration, users will be able to use Acrobat as a default application within Teams for PDF reading and editing. Once that action is taken, any files opened from chat or channels will go directly to the Acrobat viewer within Teams:

People can stay in the workflow by securely accessing and collaborating on PDFs directly from the Acrobat viewer in Teams. This includes the ability to share and review PDFs, collaborate in real time with comments and annotations

While users won’t need to have an Acrobat account or subscription to view the files or have some basic features, they will if they want to use some of its premium features.

Taking into account that companies work with private files, the Microsoft team has emphasized the protection given to PDF files that are opened with Adobe within the app.

- Advertisement -

Microsoft mentions that the files, which are opened from Teams, are sent to Adobe Document Cloud servers for transient processing, and are kept encrypted throughout the process. But they do not stay on the servers as they are deleted within 24 hours.