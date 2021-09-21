Microsoft Teams has a new feature that makes it easier to reply in chats

Microsoft Teams is rolling out a new feature in the desktop version that will make it easier to reply to chats.

Taking a feature that we have already seen in its apps for iOS and Android, it now adds a new dynamic to add context to our conversations.

New Microsoft Teams chat feature on desktop

Most messaging apps, such as WhatsApp, have the option to quote a chat response to give context to our comment. A simple dynamic that saves us from having to mention details or clarify which part of a previous comment we are referring to with our answer.

And if you use Microsoft Teams frequently, you know that this feature has been around for a long time in the iOS and Android apps. And now, the Microsoft team announced that it will be rolled out to the desktop version of Teams.

The dynamics is the same as we know: we just have to select the chat message that we want to include in our response, and it will automatically be included when writing our comment. And the rest of the users will see our answer as you see in the image:

The original message is highlighted so that it is easy to identify and understand that it is only giving context to the user’s response. While it seems like a minor change, any action that saves us time while working is appreciated.

One detail to keep in mind is that this function is only available for chats, both in Teams and with external users, with the exception of Skype; but it does not have support for channels.

This option is currently in public preview, but will be available on the desktop version of Microsoft Teams soon. Recall that Microsoft announced a series of functions for Teams, which will facilitate a hybrid work model, which will arrive in late 2021 and early 2022.