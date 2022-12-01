Microsoft Teams has a new feature for work teams with different time zones

New features are coming to Microsoft Teams thanks to its latest update.

Functions that improve the dynamics of Teams in different contexts taking into account the needs of work groups.

Microsoft Teams now allows you to schedule the sending of messages

- Advertisement -

Many of the latest innovations that Microsoft has brought to Teams were designed to facilitate the hybrid work model. For example, it has improved the dynamics of the “Together Mode” and brought transcriptions for calls, among other options.

And now it is adding a series of new functions that follow the same line. For example, Microsoft Teams now allows you to schedule the messages we send to our coworkers.

That way, we won’t cause inconvenience if they’re in other time zones, since we won’t send messages after hours. The dynamic is simple, and the same that is implemented in many other platforms. Once you write the message, you select the date and time for the delivery to be scheduled.

Applying this option, you will be able to dedicate a fixed time to program the messages for your work group and that they arrive at an opportune moment. On the other hand, another improvement that Teams is implementing is the possibility of filtering chat notifications from the “Activity” to see only unread notifications.

- Advertisement -

And the way search results for posts are presented is also changing. So that you don’t have to keep guessing which of all the messages that return the results is the one you are looking for, Teams now adds context.

Just clicking on a message from the search results will open the entire thread of the conversation so you have all the context and can easily identify if it’s what you’re looking for in Teams. All of these new features are gradually rolling out to Microsoft Teams.