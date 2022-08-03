Microsoft Teams has a new app to create surveys

is adding a polling app within its features, which replaces the dynamic Forms.

New app to create surveys with Microsoft Teams

While Forms will continue to be part of Microsoft services, you won’t find it inside Teams anymore. As of now, Microsoft Teams has its own app for creating polls, called Polls.

This change makes it easier for users to find a way to create surveys without going through too many trips around the Teams Store. An option that they will find through the top navigation bar, the side bar or the floating menu.

On the other hand, this app also has some improvements in its interface, which allows users to access the most popular features, and customize the survey they want to create and share in Teams. For example, users will now see a preview, letting them know how the poll will look to the audience in a Teams meeting.

On the other hand, this application also brings together a section with all the surveys created so that the user can reuse it in a new meeting, or copy its format. Until now, this dynamic did not exist with Microsoft Forms, forcing users to create a survey from scratch.

And when the process is finished, the user will be able to access an enhanced results view with graphics and colors, which will make it easier for them to analyze the comments. Some details at the audience level have also been taken into account. For example, when they take part in the survey, they will see an animation that will confirm that their votes have been submitted correctly.

And they will also have a new way of responding to the surveys, since the possibility of voting by qualification is added, with a scale of five scales. So users will continue to have the same dynamics that Forms offered to create surveys within Teams, but with some extras that will make work easier.