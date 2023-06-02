Microsoft Teams gets improvements, new features, and extends communities to Windows 11

- Advertisement -

Today there are different social platforms where you can create and grow your own communities dedicated to specific topics. Microsoft knows this and is now starting to expand the communities feature, which it launched last December, to the Windows 11 version of Teams even for free account users.

This means that Teams communities, until now exclusively for mobile devices, are also beginning to be present on desktop computers, requiring Windows 11 to take advantage of its capabilities.



Teams communities make the leap to the desktop with Windows 11

This is Microsoft’s movement in the face of the popularity and growth of platforms such as Discord, Reddit, Tapatalk, among many others, trying to turn its community option into a more accessible option for users.

In this regard, those from Redmond also plan to expand the presence of the communities function for Teams users in Windows 10 and macOS systems in the future, and even to the web as well.

According to Amit Fulay, vice president of Microsoft Teams:

In Windows 11, community owners can create communities from scratch, share and invite members, create and organize events, moderate content with critical trust and safety features, and receive notifications about all important activity.

Improvements and new features for mobile communities

Teams Communities is also getting improvements and a number of features in its mobile version, including the ability to record video with markup tools and filters.

They are also being strengthened with improvements in moderation tools and with the arrival of the new survey function, something already essential today in communication platforms that even WhatsApp came to integrate into its service.

Discovery capabilities are coming later so users can find existing communities to join, both on mobile and through Windows 11.

Microsoft Designer integration in Teams for Windows 11

Teams for Windows 11 also begins to have integration with Microsoft Designer, yes, in preview, so that users can make use of generative AI to obtain images for different purposes that are needed simply by describing what is desired through an input of text.

Will you try to compete with options like Canva? it is more than likely, looking for users to have everything they need at hand without having to leave the application and less resort to third-party options.

GroupMe now compatible with Teams video calls

And related to Teams, the GroupMe messaging application, also from Microsoft, is receiving support for Microsoft Teams calls, allowing both the creation and joining of existing video calls.

More info/Image Credit: Microsoft