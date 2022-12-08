Microsoft Teams creates resource to facilitate communication between parents and teachers

In addition to being a platform with a predominant focus on business meetings, Microsoft Teams began to be widely used during the pandemic to conduct distance classes. With that in mind, a new feature called Parental Connection was launched, which facilitates communication between guardians and teachers to discuss the performance of younger students in school and extracurricular courses.

The idea of ​​the tool is to promote direct contact between the parties. In the event that the teacher needs to contact the parent, you can text or email directly from Teams. It is worth noting that when the person responsible receives the message, it will be in plain text. Therefore, there will be no additional formatting or HTML added to the message which should make it easier to read🇧🇷