Microsoft Teams Chat will receive integration with Outlook

Microsoft Teams chat will be integrated into certain sectors of Outlook, said Microsoft, which recently started testing this new feature and it should be available to all users in March next year.
Integration, it seems, will initially be restricted to conversations involving scheduled items in the Outlook calendarwhich can be useful for meeting organizers and participants to discuss in real time instead of exchanging bunches of emails.
“This feature provides an easy Teams Outlook chat experience in the context of a meeting for participants to send a quick message or review chat,” points out an item in Microsoft’s roadmap for its productivity and cloud services.
Microsoft also plans to include these Teams messages in the email service’s search results — which should arrive in Outlook in February, alongside AI-powered file suggestions in Teams chats. An expanded vision for Teams profile cards is also planned for the same month, in an effort to quickly gather contact data, LinkedIn information and more.
This new integration comes on the heels of a number of new features in Microsoft Teams, including scheduled sending, instant meeting searches, improved search results, and an unread message toggle.
In parallel, Microsoft has been facing a Slack complaint in the European Union for two years, complaining of unfair competition from the grouping of Teams with Office. Reuters recently pointed out that Microsoft has offered concessions to the European Commission to try to avoid a formal EU antitrust investigation.
wfd-invisible=”true”>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0, 0,0.23);box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImagem {width: 25% ;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetalhes {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size { font-size:80%;}#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.storeImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.storeImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px ;}.lojas {margin-right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}# appDetalhes {padding-left:42px;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4 px;font-size:110%;}#price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px ;height: 17px;}#appLogo { width: 115px;height: 125px;} }