Microsoft Teams already allows you to use custom backgrounds in its web version

Microsoft Teams is being updated with a number of features in its web version.

In the new version we find better support for live subtitles, transcripts and the possibility of using custom backgrounds.

Microsoft Teams brings new features to its web version

One of the novelties that comes with this update of the web version of Microsoft Teams is that we can use custom backgrounds for video calls. So we can choose to use some of the backgrounds that Microsoft provides if we don’t want our room to be seen.

Or maybe we prefer to use one of the background effects that Microsoft Teams provides. For example, we can blur or blur the background so that our surroundings remain private during a meeting.

On the other hand, the web version of Teams adds support for CART captions to be visible within the meeting window. So this type of subtitles will no longer appear in a secondary window.

Microsoft Teams on the web is also being updated to support live captions in 27 new languages:

Live captions with speaker attribution allow you to see who is speaking along with what is being said, making meetings more inclusive and easier to follow.

A dynamic that also extends to live transcripts, which will allow users who missed the meeting to watch the video with the conversations to catch up. And of course, it is also a practical dynamic for users who have hearing problems or do not speak the language.

And this is just one of the many series of updates that Microsoft Teams has released in recent months to improve its dynamics. For example, using machine learning, Microsoft improved the sound quality of Teams calls, as we told you about in a previous article.