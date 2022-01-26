Microsoft Teams already allows you to chat with any user outside the organization

Microsoft Teams is being updated with a new dynamic that can save you a lot of time when you’re working from your organization’s account.

Now you have a new option that makes it easy to communicate with external users, regardless of whether they have a company account or a personal Teams account.

New Teams option to chat with external users

Microsoft Teams has many features that make it easy to work in teams and manage projects with external users. For example, if you need to communicate with business users outside of your organization, you can do so directly from the Teams app without having to switch accounts.

And now this dynamic is further enhanced with a new update. Microsoft Teams now allows you to chat with users who do not belong to our organization, even if they correspond to personal accounts.

So you will not only be able to chat through Teams with external users who belong to another organization, but also with your clients, suppliers, external workers, etc. Even if they don’t have a company account, and use a personal Teams account.

This will prevent you from having to repeatedly switch Teams accounts to communicate with different users. And the dynamic it proposes is very simple. You just have to enter the user’s phone number or email address to start the chat, whether individual or group.

The chat invitation will arrive in your Teams account, and if you don’t already have one, you’ll get a message to create and set up a personal account. Of course, Microsoft Teams provides administrators with a series of controls and tools to guarantee security in this type of communication.

And on the other hand, if they do not want their employees or the rest of the team to have this type of external communication, they can set that option in the account settings of the organization.