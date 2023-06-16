Microsoft Teams adds collaborative notes to meetings

- Advertisement -

Microsoft is adding a new feature to improve Teams meetings and team productivity.

A function that will allow you to create collaborative notes from the meetings, beyond the personal notes that each team member can write down.

Collaborative notes for Microsoft Teams meetings

When there is a team meeting or a work presentation, we usually take some notes to remember the main points or assignments.

Microsoft Teams has long made it easy for us to perform this task in online meetings with a dedicated space for notes, but now it wants to improve this dynamic with a new function.

As the Microsoft team mentions, users who are in Teams Public Preview can now test collaborative notes in meetings.

How collaborative notes work

So each of the members of a team can work together creating notes during a meeting. It is similar to working on a document collaboratively, only the interface is simplified to have the most popular options when taking notes, such as check boxes, highlighters, lists, etc.

It appears to be created in the same interface as the event created for the meeting, so it already has all the data loaded you need, as well as all the team members. Once this function is enabled in the meeting, each of them can collaborate on the notes by adding their own notes or complementing what another user has written.

While notes will automatically sync to Tasks in Teams, To Do, and Planner, each team member can share them when the meeting is over. Or they can continue to be edited from OneNote. Besides,

An interesting detail is that guests invited to the meeting, or external participants, will not have access to this function, so they will not interrupt the dynamics carried out by the team, nor will they see these internal notes. This is a test feature at the moment, and we don’t yet know when it will be implemented in the stable version of Teams.