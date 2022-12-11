Microsoft Surface Pro 8: Upgraded hardware makes the best 2-in-1 on the market? 🇧🇷 Hands-on video

The Surface Pro 8 was introduced to the world in the already distant September 2021, but only now has Microsoft started selling it in European markets. The company does not explain well the “delay” in this important launch, but its arrival in the old continent meant that TechSmart had access to the device. It features an eleventh generation Intel processor, Thunderbolt 4 port, updated design with a larger display and improved battery life. - Advertisement - Is he the best 2 in 1 on the market? Has your set evolved from the previous generation? Does the design make up for the high price? So come with me on this hands-on made in partnership with HdBlog. Are you in a hurry? Take a shortcut in the index!

design and accessories

design and accessories

When it comes to design, it's clear that the Surface Pro 8 is a 2-in-1 that draws attention. It's a great product and basically almost the only one in its category. Its construction can be defined as solid, since it has an aluminum structure. And just detach the keyboard to have an even more compact tablet here. A strong point of the new design is that Microsoft has resized the edges of the display and now we have a larger panel in the same body as the previous generation. In addition, the slightly rounded edges also give the device an extra charm. Not to mention that its support is firm and allows use in the most diverse environments. However, we need to say that the SSD slot has disappeared here on the Surface Pro 8, but the user has gained a USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port and there is also a P2 port for headphones. In the accessories part we still have the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, that is, the keyboard and also the Surface Slim Pen 2. But of course none of that comes in the box. That is, you will need to buy separately. In the same box comes only the tablet, manuals, cable and a charger. At least the stylus can now be integrated into the keyboard assembly so the user can easily carry it around. It is a very interesting mechanism and a differential that I consider cool.

screen and hardware

The Surface Pro 8’s screen has grown and you don’t even notice it when comparing the new device to its predecessor. That’s because we have 13 inches here instead of 12.3 inches. The panel chosen by Microsoft has strong lighting and great viewing angles, and its refresh rate is 60 Hz by default, but can go up to 120 Hz in games. Now, when it comes to audio, the Surface Pro 8 has good quality stereo sound, but it can’t reach the levels found on the MacBook, for example. However, a point considered weak in the Surface Pro 8 is its hardware. The device even manages to perform daily tasks, editing in Photoshop and even games with great ease. The problem here is that Microsoft chose an eleventh-generation Intel processor rather than a twelfth-generation one. In this version that we tested, we have Intel Core i7, 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD. On the other hand, Microsoft has alleviated a major problem with the last generation device. That’s because the Surface Pro 8 received an active cooling system, that is, a silent fan that manages to do its job well and prevent it from getting as hot as its predecessor. Microsoft says that the device can stay up to 16 hours away from the socket, but in daily use it is possible to do an average of 12 hours. As for charging, it is fast, but uses a proprietary port, and it is possible to go from zero to 100% battery in just 1 hour of charging.

Software

The Redmond giant delivers a clean version of Windows 11 on the Surface Pro 8 and the system manages to marry well with the available hardware, resulting in above-average performance. On the device you can play any game and even edit content in high resolution. The fact that the Surface Pro 8 uses Windows is also something that makes the 2-in-1 a device that doesn’t have many competitors in the market. Thinking about a corporate user or even an ordinary one, having Windows 11 as an operating system is an important asset, even more so in a 2 in 1 so portable and powerful.

cameras

With a slightly thicker top edge, the Surface Pro 8 features a 5-megapixel front camera that allows you to make video calls in HD resolution. In addition, the 2 in 1 has an infrared sensor so that Windows can recognize the user’s face and unlock the device. The rear camera is 10 megapixels and follows the standard of tablets. She’s here as a kind of stopgap, but on the Surface Pro 8 she can record videos in 4K resolution. In general terms, the user will make video calls on this device and we can say that the audio quality is also good, since there are two microphones that can capture the voice well and isolate the ambient sound.

First impressions and price