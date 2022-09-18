Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 review: you won’t notice it much in your backpack or pocket

Although we unconsciously associate the family Surface to high-end equipment, has always had entry models with a price quite adjusted to the market.

The new Microsoft Surface Go 2 is just a laptop model that wants to start at a very interesting price while also combining a very compact size and thus becoming a complete ultrabook purely”pocket-size“. At EuroXlivewe have already tested it to determine how many of its promises actually end up being fulfilled.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 data sheet

SURFACE LAPTOP GO 2 SCREEN

12.4" PixelSense touch

Resolution 1536 x 1024 (148 PPI)

Aspect Ratio: 3:2

MEMORY 4/8GB LPDDR4x

GRAPHICS intel iris x STORAGE 128/256GB SSD CONNECTIVITY

WiFi 6 Bluetooth 5.1 PORTS 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, headphone jack, Surface Connect SOUND Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium DRUMS Up to 13.5 hours of autonomy

39W adapter

720p webcam Fingerprint reader on power button (excluded on i5/4/128 configuration) DIMENSIONS

278.2mm x 206.2mm x 15.7mm WEIGHT 1.12kg OPERATING SYSTEM Windows 11 PRICE From 615 euros

Compact and very light: its hallmark

The new Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 It is presented in society without changes on a physical level compared to the first generation. It remains a laptop with the size of a classic Surface but the finish of Microsoft’s most packaged laptops.

The result is of a high level, mixing metal and plastic in the finish to achieve a feeling of high quality, robustness and low weight.

The weight of just over 1 kg and its compact size makes this Surface Laptop Go 2 a complete laptop that is most comfortable to carry anywhere

This Surface Laptop Go 2 weighs only 1.1 kilograms, what united to its screen diagonal, makes it an ideal model to carry from one place to another.

Very fair connectivity … but with a fingerprint reader

Preparing the finger to identify ourselves in almost any electronic device is something that we have easily become accustomed to. What is comfortable becomes essential on many occasions.

That’s why I’m glad this Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 don’t save on your setup a fingerprint reader integrated in the power button, which is also quite well placed in the top row of the keyboard. It is large enough so that automatically identifying ourselves in Windows is a comfortable, precise and very fast action. Unfortunately, the most affordable model (Core i5 and 4 GB of RAM) does not include this extra.

Less positive is the connectivity of Microsoft’s cheapest laptop. We have just enough for a team that we are going to take from one place to another and with which we do not want to carry accessories. Thus, on the left side we have a port USB-A, one USB-C, and one headphone port. Already on the right side there is room for the proprietary charging port, magnetic type.

This Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 supports charging Intel, not, sorry, 11, to these more affordable computers from the Redmond company.

Microsoft cheats a bit with the cheapest model of its Surface Laptop Go 2. 4 GB of RAM is a very clear sign to move from that base model

The most basic profile (and content in price) of this Surface Laptop Go 2 range is not abandoned and as the only choice of processor we have the Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-corewhich is very correct for this type of device given that we won the integrated Iris Xe, which is where we will the difference with respect to the performance of the previous generation.

experience is fully satisfactory for basic tasks, having achieved 3000 points in the PCMark 8 Work test or 2421 (MultiCore) in Cinebench R23. The test model had 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD.

At the graphics level, in our tests we have obtained a score of 8300 in the 3DMark Night Ride test. And regarding the SSD, we can also say that the experience is consistent with the purpose of this equipment and its price: 2400 MB/s in reading and 1600 MB/s in writing mode.

What is no longer so understandable regarding the hardware configuration of this Surface Laptop Go 2 is that the ridiculous figure of 4 GB of RAM for the most affordable model (remember that in any case it is 669 euros) and that the jump is to a version with 8 GB of RAM for 100 euros more. In both cases, the storage space is 128 GB, and you can pay 869 euros for the most recommended model (Core i5, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD). In that price range, many rivals come into play equally or even better prepared.

In operation, the Surface Laptop Go 2 maintains controlled temperatures at all times on the surface of use such as the keyboard or wrist rest. However, it is not a team that, if we demand it, we will be able to use on our knees.

At the noise level, the fans are barely heard at maximum performance and we can only appreciate a very slight “purr” I continue that in the usual operation of the team it does not even make an appearance.

A day of work or study without worrying

The fair resolution of the screen, the contained brightness and the low voracity of the processor play very much in favor of this Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 and its battery are able to keep us focused on work or study for a whole day.