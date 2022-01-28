Microsoft Surface Duo has done it: finally arrives Android 11

In the meantime, however, the original model has not yet received any major update, and has therefore remained stationary at Android 10, that is, the same version of the green robot with which it presented itself at launch. Even this delay in terms of support has helped to describe the descending parable of the Surface Duo: the software is in fact an increasingly central element in determining which smartphone to prefer, and it is even more important when it comes to folding devices, whose peculiar form factor to be something more than an oddity it must necessarily be supported by features specifically designed to enhance it.

At the beginning of autumn it was thought that the launch of Surface Duo 2 could be the right occasion to release the major update, but then we discovered that things were not like that.

Surface Duo’s long journey to Android 11 (while for the other flagships we are already talking about Android 12) however, it has finally ended, as the rumors at the beginning of the month suggested: the first major update for the Microsoft foldable is finally being distributed, which arrives with the firmware version 2021.1027.156 and the security patches updated in January 2022. Below we report the Full changelog listing all changes made.