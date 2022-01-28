Microsoft Surface Duo has done it: finally arrives Android 11

Microsoft Surface Duo arrived in the USA in August 2020, and to us more than a year later, in July 2021. Although it proved to be a decidedly problematic product in various respects, the Redmond giant nevertheless then launched its successor Surface Duo 2. last September.
In the meantime, however, the original model has not yet received any major update, and has therefore remained stationary at Android 10, that is, the same version of the green robot with which it presented itself at launch. Even this delay in terms of support has helped to describe the descending parable of the Surface Duo: the software is in fact an increasingly central element in determining which smartphone to prefer, and it is even more important when it comes to folding devices, whose peculiar form factor to be something more than an oddity it must necessarily be supported by features specifically designed to enhance it.
Microsoft Surface Duo
186.9 x 145.2 x 4.8 mm
Microsoft Surface Duo 2
184.5 x 145.2 x 5.5 mm
At the beginning of autumn it was thought that the launch of Surface Duo 2 could be the right occasion to release the major update, but then we discovered that things were not like that.
Surface Duo’s long journey to Android 11 (while for the other flagships we are already talking about Android 12) however, it has finally ended, as the rumors at the beginning of the month suggested: the first major update for the Microsoft foldable is finally being distributed, which arrives with the firmware version 2021.1027.156 and the security patches updated in January 2022. Below we report the Full changelog listing all changes made.
- Update the Android OS to Android 11.
- Address the scenarios described in the Android Security Bulletin, January 2022.
- Enabled OneNote to launch when clicking the top button on Surface Slim Pen 2. Surface Slim Pen 2 must be paired with Surface Duo.
- In Surface Duo features, in Settings, you can now enable the preference to answer calls when closed.
- In Surface Duo features, under Settings, you can now choose specific apps to automatically extend across both screens when you open them.
- The width of Quick Settings and Notifications has been optimized for portrait and landscape orientation.
- Adjust media volume directly from Quick Settings in any device mode.
- Use thumb mode in Microsoft SwiftKey now with all device modes and application states.
- Updated app drawer and folder design with improved drag-and-drop support.
- Updated Microsoft feed design with updated tabs and new Microsoft Start news and weather widgets.
- OneDrive Photos – New advanced dual-screen experience for viewing and editing photos in the OneDrive app.
- Xbox Game Pass: Discover and play via the cloud with an on-screen controller. Some devices, accessories, and software are sold separately. Additional fees and / or subscriptions required for some apps and features.
