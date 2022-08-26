Microsoft Store will include ads, but don’t panic… at least for now

- Advertisement -

Although the Store, the app store for Windows, has been a priority goal for Microsoft for quite some timeIt was with the announcement and subsequent arrival of Windows 11 that really interesting movements began to take place in this regard. In these months we have seen a complete redesign of it, an important change in its conditions of use, which has led to the appearance of some applications that we would not have expected to find there before and, of course, the arrival of WSA, the apps of Android running on Windows, with the expected Amazon store within Microsoft’s.

the app stores have become a very important element for developers of operating systems, whether these are for mobile devices, computers, smartTVs, etc., and it is that in addition to a more than interesting way of monetization, they provide companies with greater knowledge about the interests of their users. Something that, at this point, we already know very well that it is part of the primary objectives of Google, Apple, Microsoft, etc.

Thus, it is common for those responsible to add new functions from time to time, to improve existing ones and to make changes so that users resort to them more, especially in cases where the store is not the only way to install software on the devices. And as we can read in NeoWin, Microsoft is about to introduce a new change in the store, because has already started testing ads in the Microsoft Store.

But as I indicated in the headline of the news you should not, at least in principle, worry, since these announcements will be, at least for now, recommendations of other related applications and that, therefore, could be of interest to the user. Additionally, these embeds will be clearly identified as such so that users can immediately tell that they are developer-sponsored content.

Like is logic, Only those developers who have their applications published in the Microsoft Store will be able to use this new function (it is not clear if exclusively, yes) and, for those who wish to join, at the moment the function is in the testing phase, so they will have to fill out a registration form and then wait until they receive an invitation to start promoting your developments.

The key now will be, of course, to see how Microsoft manages these types of ads, that is, if it establishes conditions that limit the type of applications, as well as if it establishes particularly strict security controls for the promoted software, to prevent it from becoming a means of spreading malware and weeds from the same family. The idea is good, as a starting point, now we will have to wait to see its evolution so as not to scare us completely.