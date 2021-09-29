Microsoft Store will allow you to download applications from other stores, such as Epic Games Store and Amazon Appstore

The Microsoft Store debuted a few years ago, specifically it did so as a luxury companion to Windows 8, one of the most controversial and most questioned operating systems from the Redmond giant. Personally, I had the opportunity to use it, for a long time, on a Lenovo IdeaPad Z500 laptop, and the truth is that I never had any major problem with it, although it is true that the design and interface changes that it brought compared to Windows 7 they made me a little difficult to digest.

Windows 8 hit the market on October 26, 2012, so the Microsoft Store is already a true veteran. However, despite being pre-installed in one of the most used operating systems in the world today, Windows 10, it does not enjoy the popularity of other digital content distribution platforms, such as Steam. a known example. This has an explanation, and that is that, in general, the content it offers is far below what is desirable, both in variety and quality.

It is true that, over the years, the Microsoft Store has been improving in that regard, but still has a long way to go if you want to catch up with your most important “rivals”. I have put quotes about rivals because, deep down, it is clear that those of Redmond do not have the same interest in enhancing their digital store as Valve in continuing to improve Steam, to maintain the previous example, and this also has an explanation, since Microsoft it gets most of its income from other sources, while Valve is directly dependent on Steam.

The fact is that, with the arrival of Windows 11, the Microsoft Store will receive a major overhaul that will translate into design and interface changes, and that will also significantly affect the contents of said store. In this sense, one of the most important news will be given by the integration of dedicated apps from stores that are, in theory, ‘rivals’ from the Microsoft Store, such as the Epic Games Store and the Amazon Appstore.

What does this mean for the Microsoft Store, and for the user?

It is a curious move as well as interesting, since this confirms, once again, that for the Redmond giant the Microsoft Store has a secondary roleAt least economically (revenue), so much so that you don’t mind introducing applications from “rival” platforms to expand your store’s software ecosystem.

For the user, we are facing a more important movement than it may seem at first glance. Nothing will prevent you from downloading the applications from those stores through the websites of their respective managers, but if you decide to download them through the Microsoft Store the management of the updates will be the responsibility of this, at least in theory.

On the other hand, with this step Microsoft sticks its finger in Apple’s eye directly and positions in favor of Epic, something that frankly no longer surprises us after the publication, at the time, of this information, where it was commented that the Redmond giant could be behind the lawsuit that faced Epic Games and Apple. The apple firm does not allow the arrival of applications from third-party stores to the App Store, something that, as many of our readers will know, is one of the main objectives of Tim Sweeney’s company.

We do not know when those applications will arrive at the Microsoft Store, and we are not clear if the dedicated Steam application will also be integrated, so we will have to wait until all this is confirmed. What we can take for sure is that the new Microsoft Store It will be released jointly with Windows 11 on October 5.