Microsoft slowly but surely admits it was wrong about the Windows 11 taskbar

Microsoft slowly but surely admits it was wrong about the Windows 11 taskbar

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
mo8gvqnju4b9oldz8vep48 1200 80.jpg
mo8gvqnju4b9oldz8vep48 1200 80.jpg
Windows 11 just got its first preview build in the new Canary channel – the earliest test versions of the OS going forward, possibly representing the foundations of Windows 12 – and while nothing much of note was introduced on the face of it, a hidden gem has been unearthed.

Twitter-based leaker @PhantomOfEarth pointed out @XenoPanther’s discovery of a bunch of strings tucked away under the hood in build 25314 referring to taskbar grouping.

See more

Voice assistants have racial issues

