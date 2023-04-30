Microsoft signs deal with cloud gaming service Nware

“While it is still early days for the emerging gaming cloud segment, this new partnership combined with our other recent commitments will make more popular games available on more cloud game streaming services than today,” said Microsoft President and Vice President , Brad Smith, on Twitter.

After being blocked by regulators in the UK this week in its bid to acquire Activision Blizzard, Microsoft has signed a ten-year deal with Spanish-based cloud gaming platform Nware. The idea is to make internally developed PC games available for streaming on that platform — along with Activision Blizzard titles, if the purchase is actually completed.

Similar to NVIDIA’s GeForce Now, Nware gives users access to several of its game libraries via the cloud, including those from Steam, Epic Games, and Ubisoft. Users can use the service to stream their games on Windows PCs, Android smartphones, tablets and smart TVs.

The latest deal follows similar deals Microsoft struck with Nintendo, Steam, Boosteroid, Ubitus and EE to make games available on those companies’ platforms. These partnerships are part of an offensive that Microsoft and Activision have been waging in an attempt to win over antitrust regulators. European Union officials will decide whether to approve the highly successful deal by May 22 — the expectation is that, after all, the deal will be approved.