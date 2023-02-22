5G News
Microsoft signed a 10-year deal to bring its Xbox games to Nvidia GeForce Now

By Brian Adam
A 10-year deal has been struck by Xbox to bring its PC games to Nvidia’s GeForce Now streaming service. This agreement allows Xbox for PC titles to be played on compatible devices, such as PCs, macOS, Chromebooks, smartphones, among others.

This includes existing Xbox games and future titles, eventually adding to Activision Blizzard’s catalog, if Microsoft’s acquisition of the company is approved.

A new effort by Microsoft to get approval for its acquisition of Activision Blizzard

Nvidia has expressed support for regulatory approval of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, saying this partnership “resolves” their concerns. This announcement comes after it was reported that several companies feared that Microsoft would hinder competition.

Although the deal isn’t anticipated to close until mid-2023, Microsoft says it will begin working with Nvidia immediately to integrate its Xbox games for PC into GeForce Now. This will allow members to stream PC games they buy from the Windows Store, including titles from third-party partners where the publisher has granted streaming rights to Nvidia. Xbox games for PC offered on third-party stores will also be available to stream via GeForce Now.

Microsoft has also signed a 10-year deal with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to the Japanese gaming giant’s platforms. The company has also offered a similar deal to Sony, but it has yet to be accepted. Microsoft president Brad Smith has said that Sony can sit down and work out a deal that addresses what it’s concerned about, mainly access to Call of Duty in the future, or it can spend all its energy trying to block this deal.

PlayStation has argued that Microsoft’s ownership of Call of Duty and its inclusion in its Xbox Game Pass service would hurt sales on PlayStation and other platforms. In response, Microsoft has been looking to make deals with companies like Nvidia and Nintendo to show regulatory groups that it’s willing to play fair for the first decade. Microsoft has also argued that PlayStation and Nintendo are bigger players in the games industry in an effort to lessen the impact their acquisition would have. It is unknown when the deal with Activision Blizzard will close.

