Microsoft should be ready for Windows 11 Moment 3 in next beta update

Microsoft is getting closer and closer to releasing the new Moment 3 update with more features to Windows 11. After discovering references to versions 23141 and 23145, now a new build 22624 has been discovered by users of the Chinese forum PCBetawith more information about the upcoming OS update. According to the findings, Moment 3 could be launched with the help of an activation pack (KB5023595). It would still come in the wake of 2262x builds, deployed by the Redmond giant for the Beta channel. As the next update would be 22623, the tendency is for Moment 3 to come in 22624.

As spotted by others, 22624.1390 ​​is now being tested internally. Moment 3 for Beta soon! This is KB5023011 and the enablement package is KB5023595, though I’m not sure which feature/ID is tied to Moment 3. Likely MTestUx14, 41655236 — PhantomOcean3💙💛 (@PhantomOfEarth) February 20, 2023

The long-awaited update should bring a series of changes to Microsoft's operating system. Among them are improvements to the Taskbar and tablet mode, as well as more options in the search field. Other new features should include optimizations for foldable notebooks and more design changes. The Redmond giant has not yet given further details regarding the availability of Moment 3. According to rumors – which would meet the most recent information –, availability would be scheduled for the month of May this year.