Microsoft schedules event to announce notebooks and other Surface products on October 12

d last Wednesday (21) the official date of its next that should reveal a new generation of products in the Surface line. The Microsoft Fall 2022 Event will take place on October 12 at 11:00 am (Brasilia time), and will serve to “talk about new devices”, according to the official statement from big tech. The promotional image of the event shows the official Windows 11 wallpaper — which is about to celebrate its first anniversary — with a play of colors that refers to the tones used in the Surface Pro 8. There is a small reference to the company’s stylus pen, the Surface Pen, as the words “write down the date” were handwritten.

Among the news expected for the event, there is an expectation for the launch of a new generation of the "Surface Pro" family that, for the first time, should offer models with ARM and x86 processors. Unifying the lines with different hardware architectures shows that the company is increasingly committed to Windows on ARM. This would put an end to the "Surface Pro X" line, but would make room for the Surface Gaming, the brand's supposed first gaming notebook. Although this model is still in the field of speculation, Microsoft seems committed to Xbox cloud games, which could justify the idea of ​​​​launching a laptop dedicated to gamers.