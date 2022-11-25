Microsoft Says Nintendo Has More Adult Content Than Xbox

Microsoft has told the UK competition authority (CMA) that it disagrees with Sony’s view of Nintendo taking a differentiated and more family-focused stance. More precisely, the Redmond giant claims that Nintendo brings more adult content to its consoles than the Xbox.

Investigations into Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard continue at full steam and on page 48 of the most recent document made public by the CMA, Microsoft reacted to Sony’s claim, which is Microsoft’s biggest competitor in the console industry, stating that Nintendo is a direct competitor of the two, especially for its success and content for all types of players. The suggestion that Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo are not close competitors is incorrect. Nintendo offers a larger pool of adult content than Xbox, the CMA misrepresents the Nintendo Switch as a console especially for families. Such a characterization overlooks the fact that there are more mature/restricted games available on Switch and are actively promoted, including on Switch’s YouTube channel.

Here’s Microsoft trying to convince the CMA that Nintendo is a real competitor and not just “family-friendly” by attaching a screenshot of Bayonetta 3 https://t.co/borwDiYPn2 pic.twitter.com/BlEQtWtJF7 — Zalman (@enterzalman) November 23, 2022

Apex Legends, The Witcher 3, Doom Eternal, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Cult of the Lamb, NieR: Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition, Alan Wake Remastered, Crysis Remastered, Outlast, Little Nightmares, Five Nights at Freddy's and Life is Strange are the examples cited by Microsoft. Bayonetta 3 and Shin Megami Tensei V are cited as recent Nintendo Switch exclusives that received mature ratings. The PlatinumGames title includes violence, blood and partial nudity, and is even accompanied by an image placed by Microsoft to show the half-naked protagonist. In the case of SMT5, Microsoft says the game includes partial nudity, sexual themes, violence and blood. Despite this clearly unfamiliar content, both games were actively promoted by Nintendo, including Nintendo Direct presentations where the company showcased and promoted its latest content.

For now, we can only wait for the outcome of the investigations, but do you agree with Microsoft’s statements about Nintendo?

