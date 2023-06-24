Microsoft Says It May Abandon Buying Activision Blizzard If Judge Defers Judgment

- Advertisement -

The video game industry is on fire, thanks to the judgment of the lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) against Microsoft, which seeks to block the purchase of Activision Blizzard. Last Thursday (22), we had the first day of hearing, which featured a series of bombastic revelations about the backstage of the industry, but it seems that this judgment is more decisive than we imagined.

The first day of a week-long hearing that could determine the outcome of Microsoft’s $70 billion acquisition of video game giant Activision Blizzard began Thursday with a pledge from Microsoft: If a federal judge grants an injunction that would delay the business closing, Microsoft could pull out of the deal altogether. - Advertisement - “That will decide whether the deal goes ahead,” said Beth Wilkinson, Microsoft’s lead attorney. She added that a loss could force the company into a “three-year administrative nightmare” that would scuttle the transaction, which she expects to close by July 18.

The FTC is asking Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley for an injunction, which would prevent Microsoft from completing the deal before the FTC has a chance to argue the case in its domestic court. A temporary injunction was recently granted, as a way to bring forward the trial that is taking place this week. The FTC initially challenged Microsoft’s bid for Activision using an internal court. But that court has no legal authority to stop the deal. The regulator then asked the federal court to intervene, saying it feared that Microsoft would try to complete the deal despite legal challenges. Judge Corley’s court hearing could be a litmus test for the FTC. If Microsoft wins, it would signal that there are weaknesses in the regulator’s challenges and could cause the agency to pull out of challenging the deal. But a victory for the FTC would be a sign that its broader challenge has substance and could put new pressure on Microsoft and Activision to reconsider their multibillion-dollar corporate marriage.

While most governments around the world, including the European Union, approved the takeover, Microsoft suffered a setback in April when a British regulator blocked it. That decision is under appeal. For now, we can only wait for the end of the trial in the US to find out what the future of Microsoft’s attempted merger with Activision Blizzard will be. Do you think Microsoft will get the deal approved?

