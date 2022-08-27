Microsoft says Activision acquisition aims to expand Xbox presence in mobile and PC sector

revealed that the of Blizzard was motivated to its presence in the mobile and PC sectors. When interviewed by Bloomberg, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said that the US$ 68.7 billion (~R$ 371 billion) closed in January aims to expand the company’s creative capacity beyond consoles, especially in the mobile sector.

Phil Spencer says that the biggest gaming platform on the planet is mobile and that half a billion people play on their cell phones. Furthermore, he acknowledges that it is not an industry that Microsoft is strong in, being more focused on consoles and PC.

He also says he began internally discussing Activision Blizzard's mobile and PC capabilities, which made Microsoft interested in negotiating with the company.

Recently, Activision Blizzard revealed that its monthly active user base is 361 million. King alone, responsible for Candy Crush, accounts for 240 million players, while Blizzard has 27 million and Call of Duty publisher Activision has 94 million.

Another interesting fact is that, on mobile alone, the company makes more money from games than from PC and console together.

As we extend the joy and community of gaming to everyone, we are incredibly excited to welcome the fantastic teams and iconic franchises of Activision Blizzard to Team Xbox https://t.co/DVrgYS8ssB — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 18, 2022