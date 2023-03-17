Microsoft revolutionizes online productivity with the arrival of Copilot in Microsoft 365

Artificial Intelligence continues to spread rapidly among the online productivity tools of major technology companies, as we have even seen this week.

In this regard, now it is Microsoft who presents its latest move in this regard with the arrival of Microsoft 365 Copilot, its new assistant powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 technology, which at the moment will not be available to any Microsoft 365 client.



Its mission will be to make people’s daily work less monotonous and more creative, being integrated into both Microsoft 365 applications and the new experience called Business Chat for Microsoft Teams.

In either case, the new assistant works by combining extensive language models (LLMs) with data in Microsoft Graph and Microsoft 365 Apps to transform commands into specific actions that enable you to accomplish more, efficiently, and in less time.

Some of its possibilities in Microsoft 365 applications

In Word, Copilot is capable of adding information to existing documents, summarizing, and rewriting from specific sections to the entire contents of documents, even in different kinds of tones, “from professional to passionate and casual to appreciative,” helping to improve existing content “with suggestions that strengthen your arguments or smooth out inconsistencies.”

This already gives us a clear example of how far he is capable of going. Let’s not forget that weeks ago we learned that Microsoft was working on integrating OpenAI technology into Microsoft 365 applications, now becoming a reality.

In Excel, in addition to being able to prompt for formulas to your own needs, customers will also be able to set natural language prompts to display “correlations, propose what-if scenarios, and suggest new formulas based on your questions.”

In PowerPoint it will allow you to start from scratch with ideas and from existing documents to create complete presentations, even “with speaker notes and sources”. It will also be able to condense long presentations, “adjust layouts, reformat text, and perfectly sync animations.”

With Outlook we can already imagine it, from simply answering received emails to summarizing “long and complicated email threads”, among other possibilities, including writing messages and notes by extracting data from the different applications.

And with Teams, you’re able to streamline meetings in progress, get the key points of conversations, plus answer specific questions in the chat without interrupting the flow, to “create meeting agendas based on chat history,” to name a few. other possibilities.

In any of the applications, it will have to be invoked through the sidebar so that it can be available to receive the corresponding commands, something that may remind some of the mythical Clippy in a certain way.

Business Chat

Regarding Business Chat, Microsoft says that it works with data from Microsoft Graph and Microsoft 365 applications, to allow “to do things that I have never been able to do before” in relation to the establishment of commands that allow to obtain results in record time that otherwise it would have been cumbersome and inefficient to carry out on their own, such as summarizing the “chats, emails and documents” of a given customer in a given period of time.

The company accompanies today’s announcement with a series of sample commands and prompts that users can set to Copilot in each of the applications.

Initial availability quite limited

It’s currently available to 20 customers, including 8 Fortune 500 companies, with plans to roll out the preview to more customers over the coming months along with the new controls for IT admins who want to enable it for their organizations.

More information/Image Credit: Microsoft