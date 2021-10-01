Microsoft reveals official prices for Microsoft Office 2021

Although everyone – somewhat less, actually – is awaiting the launch of Windows 11 on October 5, the launch of Microsoft Office 2021, scheduled for … also for next October 5, yes. What was left to know about the new version of Microsoft’s office suite? The hack, that is, what the different editions of it will cost.

In the absence of four days for both Windows 11 and Microsoft Office 2021 to see the light, the company has released the data of yore, the official prices of Microsoft Office licenses 2021, as well as some of the main novelties of the suite not only in terms of characteristics, but also requirements, about which we can anticipate that not everyone will be happy.

Microsoft Office 2021, prices

In the absence of knowing the definitive subscription prices of Microsoft 365 with Microsoft Office 2021, still pending to be announced for Europe, Microsoft has already revealed those related to the current editions of the office suite, which in this sense remain as they have been until now, this es, for sale as separate applications per version. The prices are still in dollars, but the change will be as usual.

These are the prices of Microsoft Office 2021:

Microsoft Office Home and Students 2021 , editions composed of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Microsoft Teams for PC and Mac, will be priced at $ 149.99 .

, editions composed of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Microsoft Teams for PC and Mac, will be priced at . Microsoft Office Home and Business 2021, editions composed of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Microsoft Teams and Outlook and Mac, will be priced at $ 249.99 and will allow its use for commercial purposes.

In terms of requirements, Microsoft Office 2021 has support for Windows 10 and Windows 11, as well as the three most recent versions of macOS. However, as with Microsoft 365, to use Microsoft Office 2021 it will be essential to be connected to the Internet.

On the other hand, and although it has nothing to do with Microsoft Office 2021, it should be noted that Microsoft Office 2013 will not be compatible with Windows 11.

What is the best solution to have Microsoft Office 2021, you ask? Everything will depend on your needs: if you are an intensive user of the Microsoft software ecosystem and especially of the office suite and its advanced functions, Microsoft 365 is undoubtedly the best option .. although its prices will increase in 2022. Alternatively, you can also try to make yourself with one of the OEM licenses sold online and save up to 90 percent off the price.

However, if you are a casual user, you do not have to spend money: you can use Microsoft Office online for free with your Microsft account and there are quality alternatives to spare, from LibreOffice to Google Docs and many more.