Microsoft Reveals Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass Catalog in September 2022

has revealed the first batch of to Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming in the first half of September. Highlights include Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition, DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace and Metal: Hellsinger. To check the titles added in the last wave, click here.

Starting today, Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition, Opus Magnum and Train Sim World 3 are now part of the Xbox Game Pass ue. On September 13, Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation, DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace arrive on the service.

- Advertisement - On September 14th, You Suck at Parking will be added to the catalogue, while Despot’s Game and Metal: Hellsinger arrive the next day. In the games that will leave the service, the extensive list includes titles like A Plague Tale, Craftopia, Final Fantasy XIII, SkateBird and The Artful Escape. According to Microsoft, they will leave the catalog on September 15.

Check out what’s next for Xbox Game Pass in September below:

now available

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition (Cloud, Console and PC)

(Cloud, Console and PC) Opus Magnum (PRAÇA)

(PRAÇA) Train Sim World 3 (Console and PC)

Coming soon

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) – September 13

(PC) – September 13 DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (Cloud, Console and PC) – September 13

(Cloud, Console and PC) – September 13 You Suck at Parking (Cloud, Console and PC) – September 14

(Cloud, Console and PC) – September 14 Despot’s Game (Console and PC) – September 15

(Console and PC) – September 15 Metal: Hellsinger (PC and Xbox Series X|S) – September 15

Games that will leave the catalog on September 15

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Cloud, Console and PC)

(Cloud, Console and PC) Aragami 2 (Cloud, Console and PC)

(Cloud, Console and PC) Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Cloud, Console and PC)

(Cloud, Console and PC) craftopia (Cloud, Console and PC)

(Cloud, Console and PC) Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC)

(Console and PC) Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, Console and PC)

(Cloud, Console and PC) I Am Fish (Cloud, Console and PC)

(Cloud, Console and PC) Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Cloud, Console and PC)

(Cloud, Console and PC) Mighty Goose (Cloud, Console and PC)

(Cloud, Console and PC) SkateBird (Cloud, Console and PC)

(Cloud, Console and PC) The Artful Escape (Cloud, Console and PC)