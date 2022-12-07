Microsoft releases Windows 11 version 22623.1028 to Insiders with taskbar fixes

THE Microsoft released this Tuesday (6) another version of Windows 11 for members of the OS Testing Insider Program. The new build added several corrections forthe OS taskbar.
According to the company, two new builds of the same build were released, being 22621.1028 and 22623.1028 (KB5021866)with the first disabling features and the second adding new functions, respectively.
Check out the full list of changes and improvements, as well as bug fixes added in the new beta builds of Windows 11 below:
Fixes in build 22623.1028
[Em geral]
- Made another fix to resolve the issue of explorer.exe repeatedly crashing in safe mode.
[Barra de tarefas e bandeja do sistema]
- Fixed an issue where, with system tray design updates, taskbar autohide would stop working after you interacted with the hidden icons flyout.
- Made a small refinement for tablet-optimized taskbar users to make it a little easier to expand the taskbar without invoking the Start menu.
- Fixed an issue that could cause taskbar jump lists and preview thumbnails to not appear in the correct position for Insiders with 2-in-1 PCs.
- Improved the transition animation when switching between collapsed and expanded views of the tablet-optimized taskbar.
- The tablet-optimized taskbar should collapse more reliably now after launching an app from the Start menu.
- Fixed a crash of explorer.exe when using Alt+F4 with flyout show hidden icons in system tray open.
- Updated battery icon tooltip to tell you if your device is slow charging.
- Fixed an issue that caused the top half of media controls in Quick Settings to sometimes be missing.
- Fixed a GDI handle leak in recent builds related to receiving certain types of notifications. This can cause UI issues or explorer.exe crashes for Insiders who receive a lot of notifications.
- Fixed an issue that caused the NVIDIA icon in the system tray to show empty notifications.
[Pesquisa]
- Fixed an issue causing research not to work on the previous flight for Insiders with Arm64 PCs.
[Definições]
- Fixed an issue where the sleep recommendation on the Power Recommendations page and the Battery & Power page were sometimes inconsistent.
[Gerenciador de tarefas]
- The Task Manager light and dark colors should now display correctly for people with the mode set to Custom.
Fixes for both builds 22621.1028 and 22623.1028
- We fixed an issue that affected some games and apps. This issue was related to GPU performance debugging capabilities. This reduced the game’s expected performance.
known issues
[Em geral]
- Based on feedback rates received with the latest updates, we are removing the audio issues from the list of known issues.
[Barra de tarefas e bandeja do sistema]
- The taskbar takes longer than expected to transition to the touch-optimized version when switching between desktop posture and tablet posture.
[Gerenciador de tarefas]
- When using the search box at the top of Task Manager, Task Manager may become unresponsive.
- Filtering by publisher name does not match correctly on the Processes page.
- Some services may not appear on the Services page after filtering is applied.
- If a new process is starting while a filter is defined, that process may appear for a split second in the filtered list.
- Some dialogs may not render in the correct theme when applied from the Task Manager Settings page.
- The Processes page’s data content area may flash once when theme changes are applied from the Task Manager Settings page.
- The Startup Apps page in Task Manager does not list any apps for some Insiders. If you are affected, for now, use Settings > Applications > Startup.