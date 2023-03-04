Microsoft releases Windows 10 and 11 security patch for older Intel CPUs

Microsoft has released a new update for Windows 10 and 11 including a security patch that fixes the main vulnerabilities in the company’s operating system. Apparently, this update is focused on solving gaps reported by processor manufacturers in the middle of last year.

In one case, there are reports of a problem discovered by Intel related to Memory Mapped I/O (MMIO) causing sensitive information to be exposed. The flaw in question does not affect more recent generations of the company’s SoCs, being identified in 6th generation Intel processors and Intel Xeon chips.