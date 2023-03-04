Microsoft releases Windows 10 and 11 security patch for older Intel CPUs

Microsoft has released a new update for Windows 10 and 11 including a security patch that fixes the main vulnerabilities in the company’s operating system. Apparently, this update is focused on solving gaps reported by processor manufacturers in the middle of last year.
In one case, there are reports of a problem discovered by Intel related to Memory Mapped I/O (MMIO) causing sensitive information to be exposed. The flaw in question does not affect more recent generations of the company’s SoCs, being identified in 6th generation Intel processors and Intel Xeon chips.
In the face of this report of security holes, Microsoft has decided to issue a new update that addresses older Intel CPUs affected by the data exposure. This new version does not carry any extra features or important news for users, arriving exclusively to fix the reported vulnerabilities.
In a blog post, the developer states that the following holes have been fixed:
- CVE-2022-21123: SBDR (Shared Buffer Data Read)
- CVE-2022-21125: SBDS (Shared Buffer Data Sampling)
- CVE-2022-21127: SRBDS Update (Special Register Buffer Data Sampling Update)
- CVE-2022-21166: DRPW (Partial Device Registration Write)
Users can download and install the update directly from Windows Update or through the catalog page for manual configuration.
- KB5019180 – Windows 10, version 20H2, 21H2 and 22H2
- KB5019177 – Windows 11, version 21H2
- KB5019178 – Windows 11, version 22H2
- KB5019182 – Windows Server 2016 (in English)
- KB5019181 – Windows Server 2019 (in English)
- KB5019106 – Windows Server 2022 (in English)
Did you receive this new update released by Microsoft? Tell us, comment!