Microsoft releases update for Photos app on Windows 11 Insider with design improvements

microsoft started releasing this week on the Windows 11 Dev Insiders channel a new photos app that brings a renewed design displaying images in a stylized grid, simplifying user navigation and introducing important advances over the native version of both Windows 11 and Windows 11. of its predecessor.
According to information, this novelty began to be progressively made available to subscribers on the Dev Channel and, for now, has not yet arrived for everyone. As with previous updates, the developer may release the new Photos for All in the stable build if there is good feedback in the testing phase.
One of the highlights of Photos is the “Memories” function that compiles a carousel of images on OneDrive for web when the user activates this feature in the app. In addition, the traditional native video editor incorporated into Photos has been discontinued by the developer, which seeks to migrate the audience to the Clipchamp tool.
According to the latest Microsoft publications, the novelty was implemented through version 2022.31090.16004.0 released for the Photos application in the native Windows store. The developer claims that the previous version will be available in a separate app that users can download through the Store.
Changelog of the new Photos
- Organize your photos with a beautifully redesigned, productive experience.
- Easily backup your photos to OneDrive and keep your memories safe.
- Celebrate a life well lived with enhanced “Memories” experiences.
- Be productive with multi-windows and multi-screens.
- Easily view OneDrive storage quota usage and add more storage.
- Import and manage your photos from external sources like your phone and camera.