Microsoft releases new version of Skype for Insiders with more features and bug fixes

THE Microsoft released a new test version of skype for Insiders participating in the software’s beta program. Build 8.91.76.304 adds notable new features for both mobile and desktop users, as well as bug fixes. According to the developer, the ability to join a call with a QR code is one of the features being tested in this version. “Sign in with QR code” links can be found on the avatar/username page.





Another new build feature 8,91,76,304 is the clickable or tappable message, which allows users to open the chat panel in the sidebar and navigate to the message by clicking on the text above the user’s feed. - Advertisement - It’s important to note that these changes are only available to those who have registered as Skype Insiders. But it’s likely these changes will be available to the general public soon after testing is complete.

In addition to these changes, Skype 8.91.76.304 also includes bug fixes and stability improvements, including notification issues on Amazon FireOS, when continually changing language, and calling errors on Android for some users in China. Microsoft has informed that the update will roll out to Insider users gradually over the next few days, so there is no need to worry if you haven’t already downloaded the new update. And you, what do you think about the news? Tell us in the comments down below!

