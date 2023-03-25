Microsoft releases new update for Windows 11 on Insider channel

Microsoft released this Friday (24) a new Cumulative Update for users of the Windows 11 Insider channel, a section that brings together features still under development for the operating system. The news was announced on the official profile of the Windows Insider Program, confirming the arrival of Build 25324.1011 (KB5025849).

According to the changelog, Canary Channel includes SHA-3 support and other general software improvements. The update doesn’t offer any new features or major new features, it’s just to test the maintenance pipeline. This is one of the last optional updates in week three as the company changed the privacy policy last week.