Microsoft releases new firmware updates for Surface Pro 8, 7 Plus, 6 and 5

A Microsoft released some firmware updates for several tablets in the Surface Pro lineup. New updates with improvements, fixes and security patches are now available for Surface Pro 8, 7 Plus, 6 and 5th generation Surface Pro. According to the company, the June 2023 firmware update for the Surface Pro 8 improves graphics stability and resolves display issues, as well as improving pen and touch usability. The update has no known bugs.





The Surface Pro 7+, on the other hand, received improvements in Wi-Fi stability, in addition to graphical optimizations that resolve display issues. In turn, the Surface Pro 6 and the "5" had fixes for a possible security vulnerability in the operating system. To install available firmware updates, simply go to the Settings app > Update & Security/Windows Update and click on the Check for Updates option. The company recommends installing these latest packages.




