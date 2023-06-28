Microsoft releases new firmware updates for Surface Pro 8, 7 Plus, 6 and 5

A Microsoft released some firmware updates for several tablets in the Surface Pro lineup. New updates with improvements, fixes and security patches are now available for Surface Pro 8, 7 Plus, 6 and 5th generation Surface Pro.
According to the company, the June 2023 firmware update for the Surface Pro 8 improves graphics stability and resolves display issues, as well as improving pen and touch usability. The update has no known bugs.
The Surface Pro 7+, on the other hand, received improvements in Wi-Fi stability, in addition to graphical optimizations that resolve display issues. In turn, the Surface Pro 6 and the “5” had fixes for a possible security vulnerability in the operating system.
To install available firmware updates, simply go to the Settings app > Update & Security/Windows Update and click on the Check for Updates option. The company recommends installing these latest packages.
However, it is worth noting that it is not possible to uninstall firmware updates, so it is always good to pay attention to possible problems or bugs that may occur and make backups of all important data on the device.
And you, have you updated your model? Tell us in the comments down below!