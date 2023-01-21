HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftMicrosoft releases KB5022370 dynamic update with general improvements in Windows 11 21H2

Microsoft releases KB5022370 dynamic update with general improvements in Windows 11 21H2

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Transition from Windows 11 to 12 will be marked by AI, says Microsoft exec
- Advertisement -

Microsoft released this week a new dynamic update for Windows 11 21H2 identified as KB5022370 and considered critical by the developer. The company published more details about the update stating that the new feature makes “improvements to Setup’s binaries or any files that Setup uses for feature updates”.

The update changelog doesn’t say if the bug that causes apps to crash after PC reset has been fixed, so it’s possible that users will encounter this problem for a while — Microsoft has confirmed that it is aware of this issue, but has not committed to saying when it will be fixed.

Evidently, this dynamic update released by the company does not bring any new features to Windows 11. The download can be done manually through the company’s page (click here).

- Advertisement -

Purchased content includes:

  • Installation Updates: Fixes for Setup binaries or any files that Setup uses for feature updates.
  • Secure OS updates: Fixes for “safe operating system” that are used to update the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE).
  • Servicing stack updates: fixes needed to resolve the Windows 10 servicing stack issue and therefore needed to complete the feature update.
  • Latest cumulative update: installs the latest cumulative quality update.
  • Driver Updates: Latest version of applicable drivers that have already been published by manufacturers on Windows Update and specifically targeted for Dynamic Update.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

Apple breaks revenue record again in the last quarter

Apple today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, ending September 24. The...
Social Networks

Humanoids en masse, the next step in artificial intelligence?

After starring in countless sci-fi movies, robots trying to mimic the human form have...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.