Microsoft releases Edge Dev 114.0.1793.0 with no new features

After releasing an Insider build of Edge 114 via the developer channel last week, Microsoft released a second build of the program, version 114.0.1793.0.

However, the program does not bring new features compared to the previous version, and is only focused on bringing some tweaks and bug fixes.

In particular, Edge Dev 114.0.1793.0 brings a fix for an issue that was causing a browser crash when clicking on Workspaces menu after exiting full screen mode.

The release still fixes issues on Android, including a crash with Read Aloud, a browser crash when tapping the Clear button in the History hub, and a browser crash after tapping Undo after closing all tabs.

The official changelog can be seen below.