Microsoft releases Edge 111 on stable channel, highlights ‘copilot’ with AI capabilities

Microsoft is releasing version 111 of the Edge browser for users of the stable channel, that is, the news is no longer for those in the beta version – who receive the technologies before. The browser now highlights a feature that comes on the heels of Bing’s integration with ChatGPT, and highlights the “Edge Copilot”, a “copilot” so to speak, which works through a sidebar giving various types of assistance to the user.

In addition to providing information about the page you are reading, one of its highlights is the ability to generate paragraphs for different occasions, from posts and emails to ideas and topics, based on user requests. It is also possible to choose the tone in which the texts will be written, from a sober and professional tone to a casual and objective one.