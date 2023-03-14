Microsoft releases Edge 111 on stable channel, highlights ‘copilot’ with AI capabilities

Microsoft is releasing version 111 of the Edge browser for users of the stable channel, that is, the news is no longer for those in the beta version – who receive the technologies before. The browser now highlights a feature that comes on the heels of Bing’s integration with ChatGPT, and highlights the “Edge Copilot”, a “copilot” so to speak, which works through a sidebar giving various types of assistance to the user.
In addition to providing information about the page you are reading, one of its highlights is the ability to generate paragraphs for different occasions, from posts and emails to ideas and topics, based on user requests. It is also possible to choose the tone in which the texts will be written, from a sober and professional tone to a casual and objective one.
You can show or hide the sidebar by clicking the icon in the upper right corner of the screen. Furthermore, the Edge 111 brings a new focus functionality which allows users to open the sidebar by hovering over the Bing icon in the toolbar.
Edge 111 even offers a new experience for the Microsoft 365 tab from the Edge Enterprise new tab page. There’s a new layout centered around a larger version of Microsoft Feed, with more productivity content, and it moves productivity cards including important emails, recent SharePoint sites, upcoming events, and tasks to the right side of the Microsoft 365 tab.
Also, enhanced security features are present in this release to provide more protection against online threats along with the policy changes.
