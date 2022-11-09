Microsoft releases DirectStorage 1.1 for PC and promises to load games up to 3 times faster

Update (11/08/2022) – FM

Microsoft released on Tuesday (08) version 1.1 of the DirectStorage API for PC. The feature update allows the computer’s video card to take care of decompressing game files, causing the title loading is up to three times faster when comparing with DirectStorage 1.0. The initial purpose of the DirectStorage API in its 1.0 version was to take advantage of the wide bandwidth of NVMe storage devices to deliver up to 40% faster game loading on Windows 11, but big tech has seen room to improve game decompression efficiency. using the GPU instead of the CPU.

DirectStorage 1.1 with GPU Decompression now available! Check out our blog post here: https://t.co/mq5O1w3m0w#directstorage #gdeflate — DirectX 12 (@DirectX12) November 7, 2022

Running game files are often uncompressed by the CPU — all compression formats are historically optimized for this process, but this increases the processor's workload and ends up reducing the fluidity of games. With DirectStorage 1.1, Microsoft allows developers to adopt a much more efficient process. This process is known as "GPU decompression". As explained by the company, video cards are very good at performing multiple repeatable tasks in parallel, and this advantage can be used to decompress files using the graphics chip before being sent to video memory.

As a result, asset loading latency decreases, consequently reducing level loading times and improving open world streaming. Forspoken, a game developed by Square Enix and scheduled to debut in 2023, will be one of the first titles that will support the DirectStorage 1.1 API. More productions are expected to adopt the technology over the next few months.

Months after the first release of the DirectStorage API, Microsoft announced the imminent availability of version 1.1 of the technology, which will introduce the long-awaited GPU decompression feature. If the feature debuted focusing on improving data transfer so the API could take advantage of the much higher bandwidth of NVMe drives, asset decompression was still handled by the CPU, creating a bottleneck in the process. GPU decompression, on the other hand, can be much faster. In a comparison shown by Microsoft, the scene loads almost three times faster (below, we can see the comparison between a load of 0.8 seconds versus 2.36 seconds) and the CPU is freed up to handle other tasks.

While there are a variety of decompression formats, DirectStorage 1.1 is set to add a new called GDeflate, which was developed by NVIDIA🇧🇷 "NVIDIA and Microsoft are working together to make long load times in PC games a thing of the past. Applications will benefit by applying GDeflate compression to game resources, allowing for richer content and shorter load times without having to increase file download size," said John Spitzer, vice president of performance development and technology at NVIDIA in a statement.





According to Microsoft, GDeflate compression is designed to take advantage of a GPU’s parallel data processing capabilities, while providing considerable bandwidth amplification with NVMe drives. Even though it was made by NVIDIA, naturally, GDeflate will work with equipment from other vendors, including Intel and AMD, thanks to the presence of dedicated drivers.