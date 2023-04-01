Microsoft releases buld 25330 for Windows 11 Insider with Store improvements and more

Microsoft released a new system update this week for Windows 11 Insider Canary users, a trial version that brings early development features to the community. Build 25330 arrives this Friday (31) with general improvements in system performance and in the native app store. Reportedly, this update is not available to Insiders with Arm64 machines, so check compatibility before manually installing. As noted in the changelog, there are improvements in several areas of the operating system, including when taking a screenshot using the function printscreen.

The biggest news, however, is in the Microsoft Store, a store that received new features that facilitate the search and installation of free applications from the results, just hovering the mouse over to visualize on the screen a new card experience with information and button download even without opening the full page of the app. - Advertisement - In addition, the developer also introduced a redesigned interface facilitating navigation and providing greater visual integration with Windows 11, a system that brought several aesthetic changes compared to its predecessor. There is also a new section for rating and sharing experience with other users.

Check out the full changelog:

[Configurações] Pressing the Print screen key will now open the Snipping Tool by default. This setting can be disabled via Settings > Accessibility > Keyboard. If you previously modified this setting yourself, your preference will be preserved.

[Configurações] Pressing the Print screen key will now open the Snipping Tool by default. This setting can be disabled via Settings > Accessibility > Keyboard. If you previously modified this setting yourself, your preference will be preserved.

The settings page for wheel devices like the Surface Dial has been updated to better match Windows 11 design principles. [Área restrita do Windows] If you changed the primary mouse button in Settings > Bluetooth & Devices > Mouse, Windows Sandbox will now follow that setting. [Área de Trabalho Remota] We've updated the Remote Desktop Connection (mstsc.exe) configuration window so that it now follows the text scaling settings in Settings > Accessibility > Text Size. In cases where the text scaling is too large, it will show a scroll bar. [Bitlocker] When encrypting a drive using Bitlocker, you can now minimize the encryption progress dialog. [Aplicativos da Caixa de Entrada] You can now uninstall the Camera app if needed. [Atualização da Microsoft Store] Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev channels running Microsoft Store version 22303.1401.x and above will see the following improvements roll out: Install free apps and games from search results: We have introduced a new way to install free apps and games. Hovering over a free product on the search results page opens a new expanded card experience where you can find a convenient install button. This will trigger the installation without having to navigate to the product page.

New design when buying apps and games in the Store: Discover a new and redesigned experience when buying apps and games inside the Microsoft Store! Purchase dialog styles better align with Windows 11 to provide a more pleasant checkout experience.

New UX dialog for in-app ratings: Developers of your favorite apps and games often use a Microsoft Store feature that requests ratings from within the app or game. We’ve updated these in-app sorting experiences to be faster, more reliable, and to better align with the Windows 11 style

