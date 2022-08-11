Microsoft released its emoji designs under an open source license

Although s are characters regulated by the Unicode standard, many software developers and other related companies have created their own design, adding a distinctive touch to these emoticons.

, which has a catalog of more than 1,500 3D emoji , released its collection under an open source for designers and developers to use whenever they want.

Microsoft released its emojis on Figma and GitHub

Almost the entire library of 1,538 Microsoft emojis is now available through figma Y GitHub. These designs were released under a license open sourcewhich allows its reuse in prototypes, applications, graphic design and when another related project arises.

This is the latest review that the Redmond company carried out on its designs, whose premiere was in February of this year through Microsoft Teams.

In the ad of this initiative, Microsoft comments that it dedicated a lot of time to the inclusive and diverse design of its emojis, contemplating different types of people, religions and countries and including personalized skin tones, with bright and saturated colors, placing a special emphasis on fun in work spaces.

Microsoft’s emoji catalog includes Clippy, the remembered Office Assistant of yesteryear. However, the collection released this time excludes it, replacing it with a generic clip. This decision is based on legal issues, due to the existence of Microsoft intellectual property incompatible with open source. Under the same fate, other emojis of flags, video games and technological elements were also excluded.

“There is power in recognizing, honoring and building on the work of others. This belief is why we acquired GitHub, why we love collaborating with Figma, and why we’re opening up our emoji. Our community of creators is endlessly imaginative, and we can’t wait to see you push boundaries, remix our designs, and take Fluent emoji to places we couldn’t foresee.”said Jon Friedman, head of design and research at Microsoft.

If we review Emojipedia, a portal that archives the wide variety of existing emoji designs, we can see that the variants of Apple or Google are part of the most used resources in graphic designs. By releasing these resources through an easy and legal way, Microsoft can ensure greater visibility in the process, expanding part of its visual stamp with these emojis.