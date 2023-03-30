Microsoft registers patent for Xbox controller with touch screen and several additional functions

Like Sony, Microsoft constantly files patents for new technologies. While registration doesn’t mean these products will actually be released, it’s interesting to see what these companies have planned for the future of technology. Through a new patent, we discovered that the Xbox can gain a new control with a touch screen, capable of containing shortcuts to social networks and even analysis of the player’s performance.

The mobile games market has already greatly surpassed traditional video games and Microsoft itself has revealed that it intends to invest more in this area with the possible acquisition of Activision Blizzard. As we know, the Redmond giant has increasingly expanded the Xbox ecosystem through services such as Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming, allowing players to play through a television or cell phone, without needing a console or PC. Aiming to further this "play anywhere" strategy, Microsoft appears to be ready to release a new Xbox controller that will also be very friendly for mobile gamers. Nintendo Switch RPG May Be Added to Xbox Game Pass Soon According to GameRant, the newest patent registered by the company describes a control that can save the player's customized settings, which can be accessed through a touch screen integrated into the device. As shown in the image below, the touch screen can also be used to track and show the player's performance within games, as well as access social networking features and control audio settings.





According to the images, the device's screen also has a Home button, which should allow access to the device's Dashboard, in addition to a bar at the top that shows the battery charge level (and its duration), the user's nickname and icons that show whether notifications are on or off. From the design, we can also assume that the entire central area of ​​the device could be a touch screen, which would completely change the use of the Xbox, social and other buttons. Last year, another patent registered by Microsoft showed an Xbox controller with an LCD screen on top, capable of displaying messages that informed the device's connection status.

