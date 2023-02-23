Microsoft refuses to buy Activision Blizzard without Call of Duty

Update (02/22/2023) – GS

The soap opera about the merger of Activision Blizzard and Microsoft continues. This week, the company founded by Bill Gates held a major presentation for regulatory authorities in the European Union where it presented partnership proposals with Nintendo and NVIDIA to show its good faith in maintaining Activision Blizzard’s franchises on competing platforms, even after the merger. . During the conference, Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, commented on the possibility of breaking up the properties of Activision Blizzard so that approval is granted by the remaining regulatory bodies and the executive was irreducible to this possibility. Smith says the deal will bring greater competition to an industry practically dominated by PlayStation and that the duty of the authorities is to ensure that this happens, as it will create more opportunities that benefit gamers and workers. - Advertisement - Accordingly, the company rejects any changes to Activision Blizzard’s structure or intellectual property. A few days ago, the CMA, the regulatory body in the United Kingdom, published its initial opinion of the analysis and among the possible suggestions proposed by the body was the possibility that the studios that take care of Call of Duty were sold to another company. For now, we still don’t know what the final verdict of regulators will be after the Microsoft conference, but the Redmond giant doesn’t want to give up anything. Do you think Microsoft will get approval?

Original text – 02/08/2023

UK regulator suggests removing Call of Duty from Microsoft-Activision merger

- Advertisement - As we know, Microsoft has been facing tough impositions regarding its acquisition of Activision Blizzard by some international regulatory bodies. While the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) continues to look into the transaction in depth to investigate the possibility of a monopoly, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has also been doing its own analysis. This week, the CMA published a partial opinion of its decision and the situation does not look at all favorable for Microsoft.

After a five-month investigation, the UK regulator has provisionally concluded that the deal between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard could reduce competition and “result in higher prices, fewer options or less innovation for UK gamers”. The agency also believes that Call of Duty and other franchises will be important to the growth of cloud streaming and that Microsoft can eliminate competition by making these games exclusive to its cloud offering. - Advertisement - That means US, EU and UK regulators have already published objections to the $69 billion deal. The CMA suggested that a “partial spin-off of Activision Blizzard” would be a solution they would consider to approve the acquisition. This could mean: Sell ​​the studios behind Call of Duty to another company

Separate sale of Activision, with Microsoft remaining solely with Blizzard

Selling separately from Activision and Blizzard

Ban merger completely





The regulator says Microsoft has communicated its commitments to keep Call of Duty on rival platforms such as PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, and says it would potentially consider such a solution, but would prefer a structural solution, such as removing Activision from the deal entirely. as it requires less continuous efforts.





In addition, the regulator says it will consider “any other viable solutions” that Microsoft, or interested third parties, may propose that might be effective in addressing your concerns. The CMA is now requesting stakeholder responses to its list of possible solutions by February 22nd and responses to its tentative findings by March 1st. The final CMA report is due by April 26. As part of its investigation, the UK regulator said it had consulted directly with business leaders from Microsoft and Activision, reviewed more than 3 million internal documents from the two companies, commissioned an independent survey of UK gamers and gathered evidence of a series of other games video game console manufacturers, game publishers and cloud gaming service providers. Representatives of Acitivision Blizzard provided statements about the partial opinion and were confident with the future approval of the deal after presenting their defenses to the regulator. For now, we can only wait for the final investigations to find out whether or not the transaction will be approved. Do you think Microsoft will be able to complete the merger?

!