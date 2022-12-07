Microsoft reaches 10-year deal with Nintendo for Call of Duty

Microsoft has announced that it has reached a 10-year agreement with Nintendo to offer Call of Duty on Nintendo consoles if the Activision Blizzard acquisition closes. The deal runs for a similar length to what Microsoft has offered Sony, and the Xbox maker has promised to keep releasing new versions of Call of Duty on Steam at the same time as Xbox.

This deal is designed to put pressure on Sony to accept a similar offer. Soon after, Microsoft Chairman Brad Smith said that Sony had become “the loudest objector” to Microsoft’s proposed $68.7 billion acquisition and that he was “as excited about this deal as Blockbuster” was about the rise of Netflix.

- Advertisement -

Microsoft has already said that it will offer Sony a 10-year contract so that each new Call of Duty release will be available on PlayStation the same day as on Xbox. This has been hinted at in recent weeks as regulators are scrutinizing Microsoft’s plan to acquire Activision Blizzard. After the announcement of the deal with Nintendo, Microsoft president Brad Smith said on Twitter: “Any day Sony wants to sit down and talk, we’d be happy to close out a 10-year deal for PlayStation as well.”

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer announced the agreements with Nintendo and Valve on Tuesday night, ahead of a meeting at the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday. Microsoft Chairman Brad Smith and other company executives are expected to meet with FTC Chair Lina Khan and other commissioners, according to a Bloomberg report.

Recent reports have suggested that the FTC is preparing a potential legal challenge to block Microsoft’s deal with Activision Blizzard. Microsoft also faces regulatory scrutiny from the EU and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). However, Microsoft has dismissed the CMA’s concerns, describing them as “misplaced” and accusing the regulator of adopting “Sony’s complaints without considering the potential harm to consumers.”

Sony has made it clear to regulators that it is concerned about the future of Call of Duty, so it is clear that the story has not ended here.