Microsoft re-embeds advertising in Office to the chagrin of its users

returns to the old ways by introducing in its applications, or what is the same, spambecause no one wants to see something like that not only in free applications, but in those for which you have paid.

History repeats itself. There are quite a few users of Microsoft software, specifically of its office suite, who in recent days have denounced the appearance of ads embedded in Microsoft Office, which crappy invasive advertising in software of dubious origin. However, this happens in one of the company’s best positioned and valued products.

History repeats itself as it is, in fact, and it is that Microsoft drags a sad history of spam in its software that goes back more than a decade in time and few have been the services and applications that have been freed from it, and although you may be thinking of free services such as Outlook, where the inclusion of advertising may be justified, it is not anything like that.

Making a brief review of this stain on the company’s history, we have seen advertising in the Windows start menu, when it is assumed that the user has paid for the system license… even though the conditions of use grant Microsoft the right to do what you want.

In a different way, we have also seen how Microsoft put advertising even in the Android menus (of its Android applications, of course). And what about when they did the same in WordPad, the closest example to the current one, although Microsoft Office has not been spared from the taca.

In fact, going back to the news at hand, the ads that have been seen are shown embedded between the Microsoft Office toolbar and the document. All those who have been denounced have appeared in Microsoft Office 2021, promoting Microsoft Office 365, with messages of different types. For example:

This is so disappointing. pic.twitter.com/1b9fVMnY2U — Lee Holmes (@Lee_Holmes) August 12, 2022

“LIMITED OFFER. Get 3 months of the Microsoft 365 family for just $0.99. banner of spam that can be seen in the image, one of the captures that have been shared the most by those who share it. “How disappointing,” he notes in his tweet. Lee Holmes, Microsoft employee as a security manager for Microsoft Azure and a developer of PowerShell. Words are unnecessary.

Of course, the same people in charge of doing such fudges excuse it by assuring that Microsoft does not show advertising, only recommendations, or that it is not advertising, only experiments.